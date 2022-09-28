Hailey Bieber claims not to have broken the couple formed by Justin and Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is visibly fed up with hate messages from some Selena Gomez fans. She therefore decided to answer their accusations once and for all: no, she did not “stole” Justin Bieber from her colleague.

As a reminder, before saying “yes” to each other in 2019, the singer and Alec Baldwin’s niece had two brief adventures in 2015, then in 2016, before being officially together from June 2018. Yes, but here you go : the Canadian artist was in a relationship from 2010 to March 2018 with the star of Only Murders in the Building.

Result, even without being very good in math, we find that the dates do not stick. Except that, Hailey Bieber affirms it at the microphone of the podcast call her daddy “When he and I started dating, or anything like that, he was never in a relationship. Not once. »

“Higher Than That”

Indeed, the relationship of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, if it spanned eight years, was not a long calm river. The two artists, still teenagers at the start of their romance, left each other quite often. And so it was during some of these breakups that the Canadian and Hailey Bieber began to get to know each other.

However, when they officially got together in June 2018, it was “totally over” with Selena Gomez. “It’s not in my personality to screw up someone’s relationship. I would never do that, I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing this and… I’ll say it clearly, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with someone else. Period,” she told the podcast.

And to add, with common sense: “I would never go out with someone already in a relationship, and even less would get engaged or marry this person and then ask myself all the time if he has closed the chapter well”.

However, fans of the couple formed by Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are still hounding the singer’s wife, who, too, would like them to turn the page in turn. A wishful thinking, but difficult to achieve.

