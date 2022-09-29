Hailey Bieber clarifies rumors that she “took” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber says she didn’t steal Selena Gomez’s boyfriend 1:13

(CNN) — Hailey Bieber has cleared up a theory that has long bothered some of her husband Justin’s followers.

The model participated in an episode of the new season of the podcast “Call Her Daddy” that was published this Wednesday.

Host Alex Cooper asked her about being called a “homewrecker,” as there was a theory that before she married Justin Bieber, he was dating her and his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, at the same time.

Hailey Bieber rejected that statement with a resounding “no.”

“When he and I started dating or something, he was never in a relationship, never at any point,” she said. “It’s not in my character to get into someone else’s relationship. I just would never do that,” she added.

Justin Bieber and Gomez publicly dated from 2010 to 2017. The former couple’s followers nicknamed them “Jelena.”

Bieber got engaged to his now-wife in 2018 and they married a few months later.

Hailey Bieber, who dated the singer in 2016 before they broke up and then got back together, said she knows “what it looks like from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there. But that was a situation where I know for sure it was right thing for them to close that door.

“They weren’t in a relationship at the time, but of course there’s a very long story there. And it’s not my relationship.”

Hailey Bieber said she felt uncomfortable even bringing it up because she didn’t want to speak on behalf of her husband or Gomez.

She also shared that she respects Selena Gomez, who she said she has talked to since she married Bieber.

“That’s why I say everything is respectful,” said Hailey Bieber. “It’s all love.”

CNN has reached out to Gomez for comment.