Hailey Bieber confesses that she spoke with Selena Gomez after marrying Justin

Hailey and Justin Bieberwhich recently celebrated four years of marriage They resumed their relationship after the singer and Selena broke up. However, some fans have wondered if that was the full, true story. Some even claimed that Hailey would have interfered with the singers and exerted cyber bullying against her on social networks.

The model addressed the rumors on the podcast, saying: “I can safely say that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with someone, that’s the end of it.”

Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" -Red Carpet
Despite everything, Justin and Hailey Bieber are still together

Although he added that “it is not [su] meddling in someone’s relationship,” she stated that she does understand the high attention surrounding her marriage and how she relates to her husband’s ex-partners.

justin-hailey-selena.jpg
Hailey Bieber says there was never a love triangle between her, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Has Selena Gomez already reacted to the alleged talk she had with Hailey Bieber?

Until now, Selena Gomezwho a few months ago he had an amazing party to celebrate his 30th birthday and today he released a preview of his documentary Selena Gomez: My mind & mewhich premieres in November on Apple TV +, has not made any statement about the talk that haley bieber ensures that they already had.

