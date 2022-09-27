Hailey Bieber dared to answer a question about her relationship with Justin Bieber and it annoys a lot of people

Photos: Abaca/Sara de Boer/Startraks/Bauer-Griffin/INSTARImages / Video: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber reflects on ex-couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

In March 2018, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez separated, yet another breakup. And 3 months later, the Canadian singer announced his engagement with another: Hailey Baldwin. In September 2018 Hailey Baldwin became Mrs. Bieber when she married Justin Bieber (a first civil marriage, which was followed by a second marriage to much fanfare in 2019. Since then, fans of the former star of Wizards of Waverly Place accuse the top of stealing her boyfriend.

Hailey Bieber is clashed on the networks, fans of Selena Gomez try to demonstrate with videos of the couple that Justin Bieber would not be in love with his wife and would always be in love with Selena Gomez, they shouted the name of Selena Gomez when the married couple arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in 2021… Even Selena Gomez was accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber (and then apologized). On TikTok, the model reacted: “Leave me alone now. I mind my own business. I’m not doing anything wrong”, “The years have passed and it’s time to let me live in peace. I beg you”.

Hailey Bieber was a guest on Season 2 of the podcast call her daddy by Alexandra Cooper on Spotify. An interview which will be released this Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and of which a teasing extract has been unveiled. It is specified: Hailey Bieber…

