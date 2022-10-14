Hailey Bieber dares questionable street slipper trend

Hailey Bieber is known for her unique looks of which she alone has the secret. Between her surprising and original outfits, it’s hard to miss her new fad for slippers. If we usually wear them at home, the 25-year-old supermodel has decided that we are now going to wear them on the street. Of course, Justin Bieber’s wife gives us a style demonstration worthy of the jogging and ballerina combo she sported a few days ago. But who can stop Hailey?

Hailey Bieber and her ugly shoes in Hollywood

Hailey Bieber will stop at nothing when it comes to dressing… Indeed, the young woman dares to defy trends by imposing clothing choices on which no one would have ever bet. As a seasoned fashionista, she also decided to appropriate the trend of ugly shoes. It is therefore in a pair of slippers white and faux fur Prada that the girlfriend of Kendall Jenner has decided to go to the sport. She sported this pair of slippers to complete her sports ensemble.

Hailey Bieber undermines sports tennis

Another sports outfit highlighted by unusual shoes from Hailey Bieber… To go to her pilates class, the beauty wore a taupe set from the Aritzia brand. It was in a bra matched with flared leggings and a leather jacket over it that she was seen in the streets of Hollywood on October 10. If we are to believe the last appearances of the model, the sneakers will have to stay in the closet…

Between ballerinas and slippers, it seems that Hailey Bieber wants to bring order to inappropriate shoes and we must admit that it’s pretty good.

