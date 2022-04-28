Hailey Bieber details ‘scariest moment of my life’ after heart procedure, mini-stroke – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber shares her health scare story.

On Monday, the model, 25, took to Instagram and YouTube to divulge details of her March 10 hospitalization for the first time, saying she wanted to share her story in her “own words”.

She described the moments leading up to what she thought was a stroke. Hailey shared that she was at breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, when her fingers felt “numb and weird.” When her husband asked her if she was okay, she said she “couldn’t speak”.

“The right side of my face started to sag, I couldn’t get a sentence out,” Hailey recalled. “Immediately I thought I was having a stroke.

Hailey shared that a doctor was nearby to quickly assess her as an ambulance was on the way. She said her anxiety “made everything worse” and she felt a droop in her face that lasted around 30 seconds.

“By the time I got to the ER I was pretty much back to normal – I could talk, I had no problems with my face or my arm.”

Hailey shared that she spent the night while doctors performed medical tests to try to figure out what caused the blood clot. The doctor ruled out a stroke after she got a 0 on the test, but she said she was suffering from a TIA – transient ischemic attack – or a mini-stroke.

Doctors told her that she lacked oxygen in her brain, which led to the blood clot. Baldwin recalled in the video that doctors told him that three events contributed to his TIA.

The model shared that she had recently started taking birth control, which her doctors were unaware of. Hailey went on to share that she recently had the coronavirus and was traveling, especially “from Paris and back in a very short time.”

She was discharged from the hospital the next morning and her doctors told her that these three events had created the “perfect storm”.

Additionally, Hailey went to UCLA, where she was diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is described as a small opening in the heart that tends to close after birth.

After undergoing a transcranial Doppler, which she says is a “more accurate” and “thorough” ultrasound test, she was diagnosed with grade 5 PFO, which she says is the “highest grade” possible. Hailey explained that the blood clot escaped through the hole or “flap” in her heart and traveled to her brain.

At this point in the process, Hailey said she was “grateful” to now know what caused the blood clot and started planning her next steps.

She underwent a procedure to close the small hole in her heart, which she says her doctor recommended. A “small button-like object” was inserted into his groin to close the opening.

In the video, Hailey shared that the procedure went “very well”, but she mentioned that she suffered from anxiety afterwards about the possibility of another small stroke occurring at the hospital. coming.

“The biggest thing I feel is that I feel really relieved that we got to figure it all out, that we got to shut it down, that I’ll be able to get out of this really scary situation and live my life.”

Hailey updated her fans on her daily medications, which consist of aspirin and blood thinners, and assured everyone that she was no longer suffering from symptoms.

She included in the video a special thank you to the doctors involved in her care. She said she waited to share the details of her medical scare because she wanted to wait until “everything was okay”.

In an Instagram post on March 12, Hailey assured her fans that she was home and “doing fine” after experiencing symptoms of a stroke.

“Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke symptoms and was taken to hospital,” she wrote at the time. “They discovered that I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain which caused a slight lack of oxygen, but my body passed it on its own and I fully recovered within a few hours. .

“While this is definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever had, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful to all of the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me. !”

Hailey shared that since she was scaring her health “sort of to the public,” she wanted to tell the whole story.

“If there’s anyone watching this who’s been through the same thing or something similar, I really empathize with you,” she said as the video concluded. “And I understand how upsetting and scary that is.”