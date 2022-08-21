Hailey Bieber Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over New Baby Photos With Husband Justin Bieber

ads

Hailey Bieber left fans swooning over her heartfelt family message shared on Instagram on Sunday, which depicted her and husband Justin Bieber celebrating their niece Iris’ second birthday.

The 25-year-old model posted a series of heartwarming snaps alongside Justin as they played with his sister Alaia Baldwin’s daughter. Looking like the ultimate It-girl in camel cargos, a y2k spaghetti strap top and a little pink gingham butterfly clip, Hailey rocked the chicest laid-back model aesthetic to tend to her aunt duties. .

A photo showed Hailey holding Iris on her hip as the two-year-old beamed at her aunt with chocolate on her face, as she wrote: ‘There is a little princess who had her birthday today. »

Another cute snap showed Hailey and Justin holding Iris aloft, before a final shot showed the model treating her niece to a bite of cake. So cute!

Hailey shared the adorable photos on her Instagram

Fans lost it in the comments, rushing to share their thoughts on the Biebers’ parenting techniques.

“What beautiful photos, you look so happy [heart emoji] this baby is beautiful hope she had a fantastic birthday.. you are going to be great parents,” wrote one fan, while another nodded, “So cute! If you don’t have a child yet…”

“You are going to be the best parents ever,” added a third fan, while a fourth sweetly shared, “I feel like you are going to be such great parents. »

The beloved duo haven’t ruled out having kids in the future, but Justin previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair aren’t in a rush to start a family.

Modeling has been a big part of Iris’ life since she was born

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey wants out of it,” he said. “I would love to have a little tribe myself, but that’s her body and all she wants to do. »

When Ellen asked him what it takes to start a family, he said they were just waiting for the right time. “It’s not really a problem, but I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she’s just not ready yet, and I think that’s okay. »

