Hailey Bieber: for tanned skin, she adopts a cult sunscreen product, made in France and available in pharmacies

Discover Hailey Bieber’s beauty secret for beautiful skin in summer. To enjoy the holidays without fear of sunburn, the founder of the Rhode cosmetics brand slipped her three essential products in her vanity case. In her Instagram story, while a subscriber asks her about her sun routine, Hailey Bieber focuses on the products in question to protect her skin and have a nice tan during her vacation with Justin Bieber. Among them, we find a sunscreen from a French brand and pioneer in cosmetology of natural origin at an affordable price. Hard to resist!

Hailey Bieber: this product from a French brand that she takes on vacation

“Sunday sun essentials” legend Hailey Bieber under a photo of her favorite products to protect her skin from UV rays. Between the product of her Rhode brand and a sunscreen from Summer Fridays, we find the high protection SPF 50 face and body sun spray from the Sun de Nuxe range. This product is ideal for protecting against UVA, UVB and premature skin photoaging. And above all, it helps prevent stains. In addition to its positive effects, it is ultra practical since it is a spray with a fluid texture that is resistant to perspiration and water. One more point for the sublime tan that leaves on the skin. And note that this spray is your ally for sports activities. In summary, it is the perfect product to accompany you on vacation.

Hailey Bieber completes her sun routine with Summer Fridays Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30. Unlike other sunscreens, this one is infused with intensely hydrating ingredients and fights the signs of aging with a blend of powerful antioxidants. Composed of zinc oxide and squalane, this product protects sensitive skin against UVA and UVB rays while adding a layer of ultra-hydration to reveal plumped skin. And to limit the impact of the sun on her mouth, she keeps the lip care with peptides from her Rhode brand on hand. A winning trio against the sun!