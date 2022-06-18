Hailey Bieber goes to the business world and already has a start date

Model Hailey Bieber has joined the long list of celebrities who have ventured to launch their own brand of beauty and makeup products, uJoining celebrities such as Rihanna, Selena Gómez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Jennifer López and Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber’s wife has decided to enter the business world with her signature ‘Rhode’, a business project in which she has worked for last two years.

Through her social networks, the model has shown subtle clues about her new venture, but she had tried to keep most of the information related to her brand secret until she surprised everyone on the day of her official launch. However, it was revealed that ‘Rhode’ will be focused on skincare routines and that it will be officially launched in early summer. After many months of preparation and work, Hailey Bieber’s skin care signature will be released on June 15, 2022,





From the social networks of ‘Rhode’, which already has more than 230,000 followers on its verified Instagram account, the following was announced: “Luscious dewy skin is almost here. See you in a week”. At the moment, the brand’s profile has only three publications, two of them being photographs where the model poses with wet hair and luminous and completely hydrated skin. The other publication is about a short video where the model poses with a nude triangle bikini, also showing the freshness of her face and the luminous appearance that she has achieved with her products. With these first publications, it was possible to confirm that the brand will focus on skin care and not on makeup, as is the case with the signatures of Rihanna, Selena Gómez, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

One of the details that has attracted the most attention among fans of the model is the price range of the products in her line, given that she herself stated in an interview that she wanted to launch quality products with excellent formulation, but that they be affordable for all people. For that reason, the company has spent several months testing various textures in its formulations, seeking advice from dermatology and skincare experts like Charlotte Palermino and Hyram Yarbro, who share a common goal of offering excellently formulated products at affordable prices. that do not exceed 30 dollars.

At the moment it is unknown what kind of products the Hailey Bieber brand will offer, since they have not yet been published on the website. However, it can be assumed that the line will focus on moisturizing products, especially designed for facial care.. In fact, the celebrity gave a brief preview of two products from her line while she was preparing her skin for the MET Gala, hinting at a serum and a moisturizing mist, but the full line will be revealed in a few days. .