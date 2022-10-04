Hailey Bieber: her technique to avoid the negativity of the networks!

This week, Hailey Bieber revealed her trick to avoid too much negativity on social networks because of haters!

This Monday, October 3, Hailey Bieber spoke with Forbes Under 30 Summit. During this interview, she talked about her relationship with social networks. She notably confided that he was important to take a break.

“We are looking for evil”

Hailey Bieber returned to her relationship with social networks. “I think in terms of mental health, it can be really, really difficult at times. And I think it is sometimes important to take a step back” .

“And to stay off social media sometimes. Which is something I struggle with. And I have to try hard not to read the comments. And take breaks said Hailey Bieber.

On the other hand, she confessed that she had a hard time ignoring negative comments from social networks. “I think sometimes, as humans, we seek out the bad” regretted the pretty blonde.

“We’re looking for that bad comment, or we’re looking for that bad review. So, I had to be as intentional as possible not to do it” she admitted.

This is not the first time that Hailey Bieber has mentioned her concern for social networks. In one of her Youtube videos, she had already mentioned the subject. She had confessed

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with was the comparative aspect of comparing body and comparing looks and comparing behavior” revealed the young woman.

Hailey Bieber anguished by social networks

“I think when you go through a situation where you have so many people harassing you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to cloud your mind” confessed Hailey Bieber.

Before adding: “Then you start to . And you’re like, ‘Is this something that I don’t see that they see? Maybe they’re right'” .

“It got to such a low point for me that I was like, ‘Honestly, maybe I’m delusional. It’s like separating two realities” admitted Hailey Bieber.

In her video, she also revealed her techniques to help her take a break from social networks. “One of the things that I found really helped meis that I started doing something where I don’t go on Instagram from Monday to Friday” .

“I don’t even have Twitter anymore. Because there was never really a time when I would go there without feeling like it was a very toxic environment” also revealed Hailey Bieber.

Before indicating: “The very thought of opening the app gives me such anxiety that I feel like I’m going to vomit. So I got rid of that” .

“Because I was just like, ‘It just has to go. It just shouldn’t be part of my life.’ » , said the darling of Justin Bieber. She also confessed that she needed to feel loved.