Hailey Bieber: how to recreate her tanned complexion with self-tanner?

To the delight of her fans, Hailey Bieber does not hesitate to share her beauty secrets. Today, she explains how to have a tanned complexion. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Hailey Bieber gets noticed

Lately, Hailey Bieber finds herself in the center of all eyes. As her career took off, she met Justin Bieber. And since then, she has been in the spotlight.

Indeed, the two lovebirds are the dream of a large number of fans. More in love than ever, the couple does not hesitate to display their happiness. Besides, they are no longer afraid to show themselves in the streets. Enough to melt internet users therefore.

And as Justin Bieber never does things by halves, the singer decided to draw inspiration from his wife to write his songs. Indeed, the latter confessed that she was an important source of creativity. Thus, his album Justice was no exception to the rule. Too cute !

In short, Hailey Bieber and her darling never go unnoticed. Moreover, the latter seems determined to continue on this same path. Thus, it connects the events and still impresses internet users.

And for good reason, on the fashion side, Hailey Bieber seems to have a lot of taste. She then imposed herself as a real pro and never ceased to be noticed. Indeed, her outfits always cause a sensation, her make-up makes everyone agree and her hairstyles even inspire the stars.

Today, Hailey Bieber has therefore decided to share one of her beauty secrets. Indeed, the young woman explains how she manages to have a sunless tan. MCE TV tells you more!

GRWM in Chicago pt. 1



How does the star manage to have a tanned complexion?

No one can miss the famous Hailey Bieber. Indeed, the top is a huge success. She then connects the appearances and continues to be unanimous. Yes, just that!

It must be said that Hailey Bieber leaves nothing to chance. Indeed, the young woman always sports looks at the forefront of fashion. And that’s without counting on her gorgeous make-up !

Besides, Justin’s wife does not hesitate to share her beauty tips. So, a few weeks ago, the pretty brunette revealed her beauty routine. She then reveals the products she uses and goes back to her essentials. To the delight of his fans therefore.

But today, Hailey Bieber decided to share his miracle product to achieve a tanned complexion. And this without any exposure to the sun!

On her TikTok account, she therefore films herself applying her favorite self-tanner. In 10 minutes flat, a natural and fresh complexion is then assured.

It is actually about Tan Luxe The Water moisturizing water. On sale in all Sephora in France, fans of fresh complexion will therefore be able to fall for the latter. Moreover, according to the beauty, the result seems guaranteed!

One thing is certain, Hailey Bieber has not finished getting noticed. But after her dyed trick, what will be her next beauty tip? To be continued.

Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA