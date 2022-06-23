Hailey Bieber in turmoil: why two women filed a complaint against her

Hailey Bieber launched her skincare brand on June 15. Only a few days later, she was sued because of the name she chose.

The presentation of skincare brand of Hailey Bieber, on June 15, should have been a totally positive event. Note that the brand name of his skincare is “Rhode”. Why ? Because it’s the 25-year-old model’s middle name. However, just days after the launch, the wife of justin bieber was prosecuted. The fact is that the name she chose for her skincare line was already taken.

note that “Rhode” is already known as a luxury clothing brand. Moreover, many stars have already had the opportunity to wear pieces of this brand if we only mention Beyoncé or Rihanna. Faced with the launch of the new brand, the co-founders of “Rhode” therefore have lodged a complaint for “trademark infringement”, on Tuesday, June 21. According to information from Peoplethe two co-founders say that since the launch of the skincare of Hailey Bieberthere were a lot of confusion between the two businesses. “We’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this brand for years. It is disappointing that a woman, whom we have long been fans of, try to smother what we’ve built“, had written one of the founders.

Haily Bieber plans to launch a clothing brand of the same name

Still according to People, the co-founders of the brand “Rhode” counted launch a skincare brand shortly. Likewise, they explain seeing Justin Bieber’s wife explain on TikTok “that she was going to launch soon a clothing brand of the same name“. This will surely harm their business. The two women add that four years ago, the 25-year-old model had already tried to buy the rights to the name “Rhode”. It is therefore knowingly that Hailey Bieber named her brand, again according to the co-founders.