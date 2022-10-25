Hailey Bieber in turn condemns Kanye West’s controversial remarks!

In Story from her Instagram account, Hailey Bieber shared a message where she condemned Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks!

Kanye West has been in the middle of a controversy for several days now. And for good reason, he made anti-Semitic remarks which for his part, Hailey Bieber condemned his words.

“You can’t believe in God and be anti-Semitic”

Not a single week goes by without Kanye West finding himself at the heart of the buzz. And the least we can say is that he very often makes controversial remarks that have .

Recently, Kanye West made anti-Semitic remarks. A shame for many stars who did not hesitate to pin the rapper. In Story of her Instagram account, Hailey Bieber also

She swung: “You can’t believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or tolerate hate speech. love God, is to love people. Everybody “ .

Words that are sure to resonate in Kanye West. And for good reason, the latter boasts of being guided by God. For Hailey Bieber, his faith does not go at all with the remarks he may have made with regard to Jewish people.

Afterwards, Justin Bieber’s wife said: “I support my friends and the Jewish people” . For his part, Piers Morgan wanted to know if Kanye West has regretted his anti-Semitic remarks.

What the main concerned swung: ” Absolutely not “ . One thing is certain, the rapper decided many people. The latter, moreover, he does not hesitate to go after Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber angry at Kanye West

Kanye West had also made virulent remarks towards Hailey Bieber on social networks. A source close to Justin Bieber then revealed that the latter had cut ties with the rapper after his attacks.

For her part, Kim Kardashian also reacted to the words of her ex-husband. Like Hailey Bieber, she spoke on the Web. On her Twitter account, she wrote: “Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable” .

Before adding: “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards him” . But that’s not all.

She also shared the same message as Hailey Bieber: “I support my Jewish friend and the Jewish people” . One thing is certain, Kanye West is no longer supported by his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Several rumors also claim that the main interested party can no longer support the rapper at all. It would clearly seem that she no longer agrees with his way of thinking.

And that she no longer shares his ideas. From now on, stars like Hailey Bieber do not hesitate to gang up on the main interested party. Despite everything, it seems that Kanye West does not regret his words at all.

It remains to be seen whether he will reconsider his remarks and finally apologize to the Jewish community. It will also take patience to find out. Case to follow!