Hailey Bieber is a real hit with her ultra comfy outfit!

Even at the worst, Hailey Bieber never forgets to take out her best outfit to make a splash. Justin’s darling was a real hit with her ultra comfy outfit! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Hailey Bieber climbs the slope

Poor Hailey Bieber! She’s been going through very difficult times lately… She’s been so overwhelmed with work that her body has let her down! The wife of Justin Bieber had a major health problem.

Indeed, after feeling unwell, she had “a very small blood clot” in the brain. She then confides: “IThey found out I had grade 5 PFO. The highest grade you can get. Mine was quite large. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot back to the lungs…”

“The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke.

And while she was getting better, she learned another bad news… Her husband is also the victim of an illness. He suffers from facial paralysis.

It is then Ramsay Hunt syndrome which blocks part of his face. So it was on his Instagram account that he talked about it: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

This disease is a kind of virus which, when it affects the facial nerve near the ears, can have serious consequences. “It was because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves that caused my face to become paralyzed.“. continues the singer.

But since this painful ordeal, the couple is even more welded. They don’t leave each other anymore.

A style that is unanimous

Despite this difficult ordeal, Hailey Bieber is doing everything to get better. She remains very close to her lover and brings him everything he needs.

She also takes the opportunity to perfect her style of dress. Indeed, the pretty blonde shows herself in very pretty outfits that are unanimous

Lately, the star has opted for an urban look. She therefore chose a flowing white jogging suit. It is quite wide and relaxed. Little extra for puffy legs that make all the difference.

That makes it stand out! White suits him perfectly. This style is strangely reminiscent that of Britney Spears or Gwen Stefani in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We love it!

To give more pep to her outfit, Hailey Bieber added a small black bag with a crochet handle with a white daisy. And that’s not all ! She also wears minimalist metal frame sunglasses.

Let’s not forget her gold earrings which add a touch of elegance. The pretty blonde was strong!