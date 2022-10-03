Hailey Bieber is accused of cultural appropriation because of her new favorite lipstick

BEAUTY – The star will have to give up on her “brownie glazed lips”.

No doubt Hailey Bieber did not think to cause such an uproar by sharing her favorite makeup of the moment. And yet… In a video posted on TikTok, the star shared what she called the “brownie glazed lips”, which consists of a stroke of brown pencil on the outline of the lips accompanied by the simple passage of a transparent gloss.

A very simple technique to make lips luscious which quickly buzzed on the social network, provoking the ire of many Internet users from the black and Latina communities who did not hesitate to cry out against cultural appropriation.

“I’m crying because she did this lip makeup that black and latina women have been wearing since the 90s and called it ‘brownie glazed lips’ so it sounds cute lol,” a certain Bree complained. on Twitter. “If you’re trying to buzz something, you can at least say where you got the inspiration from. »

But for another internet user, the fault of Hailey Bieber goes even further.

Double fault

“It’s not okay to try to pass off a brown pencil stroke as your own idea and call the color ‘brownie’ when it was clearly created by women of color, all the while considering which these women had to fight against brands to stop doing(…) Read more at 20minutes

