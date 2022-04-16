Hailey Bieber is inspired by Britney Spears for her trendy hairstyle!

Hailey Bieber is a real fashion lover. She has just proved it by taking inspiration from Britney Spears for her hairstyle.

Hailey Bieber is a real fashion model. The pretty blonde has just proved it by taking inspiration from Britney Spears for her latest ultra-trendy hairstyle. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Hailey Bieber at the end of the line

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Hailey Bieber. And for good reason ! Very active on social networks, the star continues to share her daily life with her fans.

But if there is one thing that the young woman likes to highlight on her Instagram account, it is her relationship. Happier than ever in the arms of Justin Bieber, the pretty blonde is thrilled.

Lack of luck, Internet users do not all agree with this union. Indeed, some of them are even nostalgic for the time when the singer was in a relationship with Selena Gomez.

Follower of the duo Jelena, they seem ready to do anything to put an end to the marriage of the interpreter of the title “Peaches”. The reason ? Hailey Bieber would be at the origin of her break-up with the actress.

To punish her, they continue to torment Kendall Jenner’s BFF. Threats are piling up on social networks, but not only… Lately, the star was humiliated on the red carpet.

At the end of the line, she therefore did not hesitate to take over your social networks to make things clear. Usually very discreet about this subject, Hailey Bieber launched on his TikTok account: “ Leave me alone “. But that’s not all.

She also added: “I mind my own business. I do nothing, I say nothing. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has passed. It’s okay to leave me alone. I beg you, really. This is my request: leave me alone. Be miserable elsewhere, please”.

A video that did not fail to react to Internet users. And for once, the majority seemed to be on his side. MCE TV tells you more about Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s wife is inspired by Britney Spears

Anyway and despite Hailey Bieber’s rant, the young woman continues on her merry way. And far from being destabilized, the pretty blonde has just unveiled a new hairstyle.

A straight look inspired by the music video “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. Eh yes ! Alec Baldwin’s niece is an unconditional fan of the singer.

So why not take inspiration from the latter at the hair level? Proud to be born in the 90sHailey Bieber thus honors her decade.

It is on his TikTok account, once again, thatshe displayed herself with little pigtails. But that’s not all ! Level look, she had opted for a Fila tank top and cargo pants.

A nineties outfit at the top. There is no denying that Hailey Bieber may have “replaced” Selena Gomez, but she is still a real role model in fashion.