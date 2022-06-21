Hailey Bieber Is Taking Style Notes From Dakota Johnson’s Hairstyle

The semi-up hair, also know as the classic half tailthe one that our mothers used to make us to go to school, has experienced a renaissance in recent times.

It is definitely one of the great hair trends of the summer, which began in early spring, when everyone from Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson at the 2022 Oscars to Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Brooklyn wedding wore stylish versions of this simple style to do and extremely suitable for any occasion or event you have.

Hailey Beiber.Photo: Courtesy

haley bieber has experimented with this type of hairstyle in the past, but in the latest appearance for the model and now beauty creator, who just launched her skincare brand Rhode, which she introduced last week, she wears a relaxed and unassuming hairstyle in a recent Instagram post and we couldn’t help but zoom in to appreciate the look. Half up gathered at the top, leaving the other half loose to fall over his back. This look of romantic and childish airs has been part, as we said before, of the style archive of other celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, accompanying her bangs.

Hailey Bieber’s half tail is perfect for a summer night