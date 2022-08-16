Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz and other celebrities are encouraged to trend hair color

When haley bieber If you decide to change your style, you should pay close attention, because the model has a curious gift for turning her changes into a trend in everything she wears, from head to toe. The same way, Nicholas Peltz and other celebrities who were encouraged to a hair color which is fury

Apparently, the most recognizable blonde hair of many celebrities have said goodbye to their emblematic golden tones. When it seemed that the autumn/winter trends were pointing to reddish or lightened, they arrived haley bieber, Nicola Pelts and other celebrities who claimed the most unexpected tone through their Instagram account. From there they exposed this type of change with the hair color that is a trend.

haley bieber: The hair color what is trend

In the case of haley bieberit can be said that he chose a hair color chestnut or caramel The fact is that with that color Bieber left the blonde team and without a doubt the change favored him a lot. It was not only that, he has accompanied it with a healing cut of ends translated into a long bob with a parting in the middle and slightly shorter and lighter locks, which frame his face.

haley bieber and the new chair smell what is trending – Source: Instagram @haileybieber

Nicholas Peltz and her change of look: she is chestnut!

Nicholas Peltz, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, also surprised through their social networks with a new look. She was encouraged to the hair color that is a trend and now it is brown.

Apparently, he opted for a tone more similar to his natural one or leave it as it is. A safe bet that other celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Andie MacDowell did too.

Nicholas Peltz She decided to go back to her natural color and it looked amazing on her. Through her Instagram, the model and actress shared some photos where she wears her new one (and not so new) hair color, which is your natural tone. It is an intense chocolate finish.

Nicholas Peltz was encouraged to a new hair color brown that highlights her eyes – Source: Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

This new color became the protagonist of her look, while she left aside the iconic platinum blonde that has accompanied her for a long time on the red carpets as on her wedding day.

Other celebrities who were also encouraged to change hair colorAccording to Daniel Moon, Peltz’s head stylist, they are Kristen Stewart and Lindsay Lohan. Celebrities turned to Daniel not only for a good cut, but for the change of tone that is already a trend.

We have no doubt that both haley bieber What Nicholas PeltzThey look spectacular with this hair tone. They both highlight the eyes and give luminosity to the skin. So, for those who are thinking about leaving their blonde hair, this is the opportunity to do it. Do you need more inspiration? Selena Gomez has also joined this list.

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you’re confident and comfortable with a haircut that doesn’t follow this rule, you’ve hit the mark, no prescription!