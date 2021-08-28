Hailey Bieber on Instagram supports Justin’s ex Selena Gomez

Being able to have a civil relationship with your boyfriend’s ex is not always easy, especially if the two have been united by a deep and sincere love that lasted years and years, in a whirlwind of back and forth worthy of a soap opera in style. Beautiful. Despite this, Hailey Baldwin is proving to be a perfect companion for her Justin Bieber, supporting his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to the sound of like (and not only). In fact, at the beginning of 2010 the Jelena had made us dream with their crazy and overwhelming love, then interrupted definitively in 2018 with the entry on the scene of Baldwin, wife of the singer of What Do You Mean? from 28 September of the same year.

Although many fans of the Canadian pop star initially turned up their noses a bit in front of the relationship between the model and Justin, over the years Hailey has shown (and still is) that she is the perfect companion of Bieber, supporting him. and helping him in all respects, so as to make him a better man day by day. “I’m damn married now and I have the best wife in the world. It supports me so much. I am truly honored to be her husband“Justin had admitted during an interview with Zane Lowe a Beats 1 of Apple Music, reiterating once again how much Baldwin had upset (for the better) his life.

In short, a golden girl Hailey who, today, proves once more her kindness and positivity supporting Bieber’s ex with a nice like to her latest cover, published in the past few hours on Instagram, where Selena appears in a completely new version. Other than rivalry and envy, Baldwin is a modern, smart and supportive girl who loves other women (see bffs Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid) and who carries the flag of girl power high, becoming our inspo of today ♥.

After all, why should there be any bad blood between Hailey and Gomez since the two have never contended for the singer of Sorry in the same period? Among other things Justin, although he has never denied the feeling he felt for Selena, he also admitted with extreme sincerity that, although his first love with Gomez will always remain unforgettable, Badlwin is the woman of his life. So, on balance, what should Hailey be jealous of? “I loved and love Selena, she will always have a place in my heart, but I am madly in love with my wife, she is absolutely the best thing that has happened to me in this period”, Explained Bieber to a Jelena fan, still confident of a possible return of the couple formed by Justin and Gomez.

To be honest it must also be said that if Hailey is a supporter of the female world the same goes for Selena who, in the past, defended Baldwin (without explicitly naming her) from the attacks of some haters. “Be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re a fan of mine, don’t be rude to anyone, please”, He had written the cantate of K.ill Em With Kindness in a long Instagram post where he tried to dampen the minds of the most troublemakers and spread love and kindness. Yes, Selena and Hailey are two incredible girls and Justin must consider himself a very lucky man to have both of them by his side. Well done girls, we are proud of you!

