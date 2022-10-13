Hailey Bieber opens up about friction between her and Selena Gomez for the first time

The expected episode of the podcast Call her Daddy by Alex Cooper with Hailey Bieber as a guest aired. In the conversation, Hailey answers without filter questions about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber, but also about the hate she receives from fans of Selena Gomez.

• Read also: Victim of a brain clot, Hailey Bieber returns to this frightening episode

• Read also: Selena Gomez unveils the heartbreaking trailer of her documentary

Here are 5 shocking revelations from Hailey Bieber in an interview.

1. On his marriage at a young age

Part of the hate the young woman receives on social media is due to her young age when she got married to Justin. In 2009, Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24.

“I personally never believed that I would marry so young. Circumstances made it really fast. Now that four years have passed, I look back and totally understand. It seems drastic, completely insane. At that moment, it seemed okay for both of us.”

Hailey also mentioned that she understands that people had a hard time understanding the timeline of events. A few months before announcing his relationship with Hailey, Justin officially ended his relationship with Selena. “A lot of things have happened. The only people who really know the truth about the situation are him and me.”

• Read also: Justin Bieber reveals his disturbing diagnosis; he is partially paralyzed in the face

2. On Justin Bieber’s past relationships

Hailey is firm that Justin and Selena’s relationship is over and should stay that way. She does not hesitate to repeat that she played no role in this rupture.

“Again, I understand how, from the outside, their breakup could have been interpreted. There are a lot of misperceptions here, but this is a situation that I know was the right thing for them to do, to close that door forever. They weren’t in a relationship at the time, but obviously they have a long history, and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me, I respect all of that, but I know it was closing a chapter and I believe it was the best thing that could have happened to Justin to move on, get engaged and get married. Moving forward on this path.”

• Read also: Justin Bieber booed during his concert in Montreal

3. On the rumors of infidelity when Selena was in a relationship with Justin

The host asked if Hailey was involved in a relationship with Justin while he was still in a relationship with Selena Gomez. Hailey responds clearly. “No, at no time.” It has the merit of being clear!

She adds, “When he and I first started dating, he wasn’t a couple at all, at all, in no way. It’s not part of my personality to mess up someone’s romantic relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.”

• Read also: Justin Bieber went to jail for an amazing reason

4. On her trust in Justin

As for Justin entering into a relationship as important as marriage with Hailey, she says, “It’s the most mature and healthy decision he could have made and I respect that.” . Hailey continues. “As a woman, I would never go into a relationship with someone, be engaged to that person, and want to get married with the thought behind my head, ‘I wonder if it’s really over for your past relationship? ”.”

• Read also: Selena Gomez could star in the remake of a cult film

• Read also: Here’s why Selena Gomez regrets one of her album covers

5. On her relationship with Selena Gomez and the hate she receives on social media

Hailey mentioned talking to Selena and that the two women respect each other. Personally, Hailey considers that there is no drama between them. She indicates that “it is only respect, only love”. The model adds that the conversation between the three has calmed her down and that they actually know what happened.

“It is what it is. No one can correct all the stories and there will always be new ones to come. It will never stop and that’s why I speak directly about the situation now and I don’t really talk about it in general.

SEE ALSO: 20 stars who married their childhood sweetheart