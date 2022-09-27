Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Whether She “Stole” Justin From Selena Gomez

Every once in a while, the name of Selena Gomez appears when discussing Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship. If you don’t remember, Selena and Justin were dating for 7 years – with many comings and goings – and they ended their relationship definitively in March 2018. What has always attracted attention is that Hailey and the singer of ‘Baby’ got engaged in July of the same year and the question that has always been present has been: Was Justin dating Selena and Hailey at the same time?

The model has been in charge of solving this doubt in the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’. “This is so crazy. I have literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey responded to the question of whether Justin was with both at the same time. To this statement she has added that “a lot of the perpetuation and hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole it'”, referring to the multiple comments that have been made over the years and that the model has never liked. “It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth,” said Hailey, who will speak on the subject when the chapter of the podcast in which she appears is released.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A few years ago the model already commented on how she started with the singer on the Ashley Graham model’s podcast. She at that time she said:

“People don’t know that we had been talking for a while before we got back together. Contrary to popular belief, he was single for a while and it coincided with me being single too, and we just tried to figure out what life was all about.” “.

These statements would resolve the doubts of whether Justin was with the two at the same time, but we will wait to see what more details Hailey has.