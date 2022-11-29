Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber? The top makes things clear and reveals suffering from health concerns

After four years of marriage, are Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber about to expand their little family? For the past few days, the rumor mill has been running at full speed. The reason for this panic? Model by profession, Hailey Bieber is used to revealing her perfect figure in very undressed outfits. Except that, lately, fans of the young woman thought they noticed that her generally ultra-flat stomach had slightly rounded. It didn’t take much for some to speculate that the star couple would be expecting their first child.

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors

Faced with the general excitement, Hailey Bieber therefore decided to put the dots on the i. This Monday, November 28, on Instagram, the creator of the Rhode cosmetics brand certified that no, she was not pregnant with Justin Bieber. She also reveals that this rounded belly is the result of a small health concern. Sharing a photo of her swollen belly in her Instagram stories, the one who has just celebrated her 26th birthday writes there “Not a baby”. In the rest of the caption, she then explains that she suffers from an ovarian cyst: “I have a cyst on an ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome, editor’s note), but I’ve had ovarian cysts on several occasions, and it’s never fun”.

Hailey Bieber then shares her discomfort: “It’s painful, it hurts. It also makes me feel nauseous and bloated, I am cramping and very sensitive at the moment”. The model, however, relativizes by concluding: “I’m sure many of you are going through the same thing and understanding”. Definitely, this year 2022 has not been easy for the Bieber couple who have suffered from major health problems. In June, Justin Bieber announced that he was suffering from a neurological disease paralyzing his face. As for Hailey Bieber, she suffered a stroke earlier this year, following which she had to undergo heart surgery.