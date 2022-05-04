Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber? The young woman puts an end to the rumors of pregnancy

Sunday April 3, 2022, Hailey and Justin Bieber walked the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards. Following this public appearance, Radar Online indicated that the fans were convinced that the young woman was pregnant. A rumor to which she wished to respond!

A lingering question… Since their marriage, in September 2018, Hailey and justin bieber are regularly asked about their desire to start a family. If during their appearance on the red carpet of the 64th Grammy Awards, the couple appeared more in love than ever, would the model be pregnant with their first child? According to some, the latter would have opted for a flowing dress from the Saint Laurent brand, in order to hide her growing belly. On Instagram, Radar Online shared : “Is a little Belieber on the way? Fans think Hailey Bieber is pregnant after seeing what looks like a baby bump during her Grammy appearance this weekend.“Annoyed by these kinds of rumours, Hailey Bieber was quick to respond in the comments section:”I’m not pregnant, leave me alone.“

Under the publication, Internet users also rose up. “Respect Hailey!“; “Stop assuming women are pregnant, that’s really rude!“; “Haven’t they already said a hundred times, especially Hailey, that she’s not ready yet? They said they’ll try in 2023 and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, is she pregnant?!’ Leave them alone for once please!“; “Stop speculating on people’s bodies“, is it written. Angry, a user added: “Stop those assumptions! Leave that girl alone! But also all the other women who don’t need this type of assumption about what they wear, and if they (God forbid) have a little belly. Can you imagine the horror of having a NORMAL body, and yet everyone assumes you’re pregnant?“

Hailey Bieber: ‘It will happen, but not now’

Having many professional projects, singer’s wife doesn’t want to start a family right now. In October 2020, it is in an interview granted to the Italian version of the magazine vogue which she said:The weird thing is, I always wanted to have kids early, but now that I’m married, I feel less pressured. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.“

