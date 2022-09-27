Hailey Bieber responds to rumor that she stole Justin from Selena Gomez

After more than 4 years since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship officially ended, Hailey Bieber is responding to boyfriend theft rumors and once again asking people to leave her alone.

In an episode of the Human Relations Podcast Call her daddy hosted by Alex Cooper, Hailey Bieber returns to the question surrounding the love triangle between Justin, Selena and her. The model and entrepreneur is tired of having to repeat what has already been said publicly. In a clip for Wednesday’s episode, Hailey seems to reveal the details of their relationship once and for all.

Justin’s love history

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber got together in 2010 when they were still teenagers. They experienced a few breaks in their relationship before ending it for good in March 2018. Their relationship was highly publicized and the public had an obsession with it that is still present today.

Hailey and Justin announced their engagement in June of the same year, and in September, Hailey Baldwin became Hailey Bieber following their civil marriage. They also held a more traditional ceremony in 2019. Since then, the selenators constantly go after Hailey, accusing her of stealing Justin from Selena.

The question on everyone’s lips

In the teaser of the podcast, host Alex Cooper asks the heart-pounding question, “Were you ever romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Selena?” »

After a moment of thought, Hailey responds. “It’s really crazy, I’ve never addressed this specific situation before. A lot of the hate and that continuity comes from people being like, ‘Oh, you stole it.’”

Hailey insists. “People need to know the truth. Because there is a truth. “.

Hailey’s request to selenators

A few months ago, in April, Hailey posted a video on TikTok asking people to stop bullying her and find something else to do. On social networks and at her public appearances, Hailey receives hate messages and she mentioned that it was often difficult to bear.

In the publication, she repeated “Leave me alone, enough time has passed since.”, in the hope of having a moment of respite. A few months later, she still faces these kinds of difficulties.

We can’t wait to find out the whole truth!

