Hailey Bieber reveals having a health problem: ‘It’s painful’ (photo)

Justin Bieber’s wife confided in her state of health to her subscribers on social networks. The young woman admitted to being again confronted with a health problem.

For the past few days, rumors have been rife on social networks. And the one who is at the heart of these is none other than Hailey Bieber, the wife of the famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Indeed, the canvas recently stirred when she saw the model displaying a round belly.

<br />



Very quickly the rumors of a pregnancy spread. Rumors that Hailey Bieber has decided to silence. This Monday, November 29, the young woman therefore decided to clarify the situation on her Instagram account.

“It’s never fun”

On a snapshot posted in Instagram story, she displays her little round belly and explains that she actually suffers from a health problem: “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I’ve had an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

The 26-year-old model then added: “It is painful and it gives me nausea, bloating, cramps and emotions. In short, I’m sure many of you can relate and understand”.

This is not the first time that Justin Bieber’s wife has faced a health problem. Last year she had to be hospitalized after feeling symptoms similar to those of a cardiovascular accident, report our colleagues from Elle.

Find all the news on metrotime.be