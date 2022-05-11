Hailey Bieber reveals how to copy her no makeup makeup look in 10 minutes flat

Before launching her own beauty brand, Rhodes, in June, Hailey Bieber makes her community wait by revealing some of her beauty secrets on Tiktok. Its 8.7 million subscribers can thus follow its daily life, between fetish recipes, beauty advice and teasings of its Youtube videos. This time, the model presents, step by step, the beauty treatment she wears on the American tour of justin bieber. On the program: a natural and glowing look in just 10 minutes flat.

A simple routine for a glowing complexion

queen of skincare, Hailey Bieber starts by applying a vitamin C serum from her own brand Rhodes, then generously moisturizes her skin with a nourishing cream. She confides at the same time the secret of her Californian tan, even though she does not expose the skin of her face to the sun: moisturizing self-tanning water The Water of Tan Luxury, which she applies in the evening before going to bed. She then completes her beauty routine with an SPF 40 sunscreen fromElta MD.

As for makeup, Hailey Bieber goes to the essentials. She begins by harmonizing her complexion by melting her concealer from Kosas with a beauty blender, then apply blush 204 from the palette directly to the finger Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Complexion Essentials Palette. Revealing that she is not a “brow girl”, the top simply brushes her eyebrows and fixes them with a gel. Key step for a perfect glow, she then uses the highlighter from the palette Shade and Illuminate of Tom Ford on her cheekbones. For eyes, Hailey Bieber keep it simple and apply a neutral eye shadow, the shade Wedge from home maccosmetics. She finalizes her look with a pencil Make Up For Ever (tint Anywhere Caffeine) around the lips, and apply matte lipstick Pillow Talk of Charlotte Tilbury. With a quick and luminous no makeup makeup, Hailey Bieber proves once again his perfect mastery of the glowy look.