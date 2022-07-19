Hailey Bieber sends a desperate message to Selena Gomez fans

Hailey Bieber can’t take it anymore. Constantly attacked by fans of Selena Gomez, the young woman made a poignant appeal to them on the Web, imploring them to please “leave her alone”.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got together in the 2010s. Representing the ideal couple, the two stars delighted the crowds with each of their appearances. Only, all was not so rosy behind closed doors.

Although madly in love, they lived a tumultuous relationship, linking ruptures and reconciliations. They put a definitive end to their story in March 2018, to the chagrin of their respective fans, who have since declared war on each other.

Those who expected a possible flashback between the singer and the former star of Disney Channel saw their hopes greatly dashed. Justin Bieber has definitely moved on with his ex and married Hailey Baldwin, who became Bieber in September 2018. Enough to enrage the Selenators, nickname given to the groupies of Selena Gomez, who do not hesitate to attack the bride whenever they get the chance.

Hailey Bieber is exhausted

The 25-year-old model can’t stop wiping hurtful criticism when she appears in public. Like last September, during the traditional MET Gala, where fans of the singer chanted the name of their idol while the Bieber couple posed for photographers.

A painful incident for Hailey Bieber, who had a hard time hiding her disarray behind his sunglasses.

This Tuesday, April 12, it is distraught that the niece of Alec Baldwin spoke on the network tik tok. Exhausted from having to endure the perpetual relentlessness fans of her husband’s ex, she addressed them, without however naming them:

Leave me alone now. I mind my own business, I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not saying anything bad. Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it’s time to leave me alone. I beg you. Really. This is my only request. Please take your hate somewhere else.

A message which, we hope, will be heard for the good of the mental health of the pretty blonde.

An imaginary rivalry?

This isn’t the first time Hailey Bieber has taken to social media to address her critics. In 2019, a few days after the release of the single Lose You To Love Me by Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber had shared an excerpt from the song I’ll Kill You (I will kill you, editor’s note). It was enough for the Web to ignite and attack again the darling of Justin Bieber. To the point that it was forced to react by saying that it was not a “response” to the song of the pretty brunette.

Moreover, it would seem that this rivalry is fueled only by the nostalgic couple Jelena. According to a relative of Hailey Bieber to the media US Weeklythere is no animosity between the two young women:

Hailey thinks that Selena is really talented, (…) there is no resentment towards her.

Statements that apparently did not convince the Selenators.