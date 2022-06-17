Hailey Bieber shines and debuts as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co

haley bieber She is one of the hottest models listed in the world. Last year she had announced her appointment as ambassador of Tiffany & Co.but this week he made his debut in his first overall campaign.

The North American participates in the advertising campaign that is considered an iconic collection. The commercial in which the model participates was filmed in Los Angeles and Bieber It shows off designs that experts call key. The influencer is also seen wearing pavé diamond earrings and large pendants.

“I have special memories of women I admire who wear tiffany & co jewelry (…) it is a true honor to join that legacy as the face of the T-Collection”, assured the 25-year-old model, who was appointed as an ambassador in October 2021, but only now has she debuted as the image of one of the collections. Bieber joins the list of celebrities who are ambassadors of the prestigious brand, including: Beyonce, Gal Gadot Y Lady Gaga.

What does the collection consist of?

The brand focused on creating a graphic construction. It is inspired by the classic Tiffany & Co logo and pays homage to modernity and strength. It is qualified as an expression far from the complexes of personal style.

Bieber dares to exhibit the silhouettes of the collection, the finishes were polished by hand. Alexander ArnaultExecutive Vice President of Product and Tiffany & Co Communication., acknowledged that the brand is very excited to have Hailey Bieber as its image for this campaign.

The model is going through one of her best moments at a professional level. Hailey has proven to be a fresh face, but experienced in the different campaigns for which she has worked. Additionally, Justin Bieber’s wife is making her debut as well by bringing out her own product line for skin care.

everything is available

New designs from the T Collection are available now, with drop earrings and hoop earrings, including pave diamond styles, priced from $3,500 to $6,800.

