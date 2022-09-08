Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails

haley bieber he did it again, after enchanting everyone with his effect”glazed donut”, which became the most replicated by those who love to wear a manicure in trendthis time he adapted it to fall which is about to start.

Despite confirming that the effect glazed donut would still be a trend for the next season, the surprise was this reinvention, which is trending on networks and promises to be one of the most requested in manicures in the coming months.

Recall that the effect of glazed donut had the peculiarity of having a nude or white base with a touch iridescent. That was exactly what earned her her name because of the resemblance to the shine of glazed donuts from a well-known brand.



Photo: Instagram @haileybieber

Also read: Dua Lipa teaches how to wear a lingerie dress with an infinite neckline

Hailey’s Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails

Starting from the previous concept of glazed and having the same effectthe variant consists of placing a darker base in color Brown, that’s where the “chocolate” comes from. You can order them in a color as dark as you like, as they promise to be a must during the fall.

The brown, orange and reddish colors are the classics of the fall and give them a twist of this magnitude is what makes this modern manicure and current.

The manicure of Hailey was created by the nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who used a light caramel brown hue mixed with an effect top coat opal/iridescent to get the finish glazed which also adds an extra color dimension to the base shade, looking almost golden under a certain light.

Her nails went viral by showing them through TikTok, where the video has more than 7 million views despite lasting only a few seconds, Hailey writes: “I know you are tired of my constant change of color but… glazed nails of chocolate stick a lot for him fall”.

@haileybieber I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall @zolaganzorigt ♬ original sound – jex

On this platform he has thoroughly taught some of his manicures, showing most of the products you use. But, if you want to replicate his manicure step by step or fill yourself with inspiration and new ideas, we recommend you follow on Instagram to Zola Ganzorigt, who is the one in charge of giving life to this viral effectin addition to sharing a reel showing how to do it and showing the products he uses.

And if that was not enough, Hailey She’s not the only celebrity she caters to, as she also handles manicures for Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Hudgens, Sabrina Carpenter, and Christina Aguilera.

Also read: Trending nail colors for fall

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters