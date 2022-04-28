Hailey Bieber: singer Justin Bieber’s wife reveals that she underwent heart surgery after her stroke

In a new video, posted to her YouTube channel on Wednesday afternoon, model Hailey Bieber reveals that she underwent heart surgery after her stroke in March, while having lunch with her singer husband Justin Bieber.

Returning to her stroke, the 25-year-old explains that she felt a strange sensation in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips. Justin Bieber reportedly quickly noticed something was wrong and then repeatedly asked her if she was feeling okay, but she couldn’t speak anymore, she said.

Rushed to hospital, doctors diagnosed her with a transient ischemic attack (TIA), otherwise known as a mini-stroke. They explained to him that it could be the result of a combination of several factors: a history of migraines, a new method of contraception, the recent contraction of Covid-19 and the fact of having made long journeys by plane recently. , which could have contributed to the formation of a blood clot.

But after further examinations, the doctors also detected an anomaly in the heart: a PFO, a small opening which generally closes after birth but which measured at home between 12 and 13 millimeters.

It’s like “a flap between the right and left chambers of the heart. Normally, at birth, it is supposed to close on its own,” she said, noting that hers did not close. “They found out I had grade 5 PFO, which is the highest grade one can have. Mine was quite large. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs absorb it because they are so big they can handle it.” But in March, “a blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain and that’s why I suffered a mini-stroke,” she explained.

The decision was therefore made to operate on his heart to close the breach. An intervention that made her very anxious, she says, but that she is now relieved to have carried out.

“I feel really relieved that we were able to figure it all out, that we were able to close it, and that I can get out of this really scary situation and live my life,” says the one who now has to take daily aspirin and blood thinners. .