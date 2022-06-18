Hailey Bieber speaks about Justin Bieber’s health status

Hailey Bieber talks about Justin Bieber’s health status

The famous model Hailey Bieber has finally spoken about the state of health of Justin Bieberafter the facial paralysis he suffered, something that has undoubtedly filled his millions of fans with concern.

After several days, the Canadian singer’s wife broke the silence and gave details of his state of health, after he was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Ramsay Hunt.

There is no doubt that Justin Bieber alarmed his followers last week when he appeared on social networks explaining that due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome half of his face had become paralyzed, so he would have to cancel some of his tour presentations.

It should be noted that in this regard, his wife, Hailey Bieber, in an interview with the program “Good Morning America” ​​broke the silence and gave details of the health of the singer, who is under medical treatment.

She’s doing great… she’s feeling so much better and it was obviously a random and very scary situation… She’s going to be totally fine, and I’m thankful she’s okay.”

In addition, Hailey took advantage of the cameras to thank all the people who in a certain way have been aware of Justin Bieber's health, who have approached them with messages of encouragement or recommendations.









The support has been incredible, only from fans, friends, family… Each person has sent me good wishes, advice, recommendations. In fact, it’s been really amazing,” she mentioned.

As expected, for Hailey her husband’s medical condition was something out of her reach, considering that she has also not been quite well in recent months.

And it is that, as you may remember, she was recently taken to a hospital emergency, due to a brain condition that reduced mobility in the body.

We are there for each other, supporting each other. There is something that really unites us in these times. Being in front of a lot of people forces you to be honest about what’s going on so that people understand. I think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations,” he added.

Something that touched everyone’s hearts is that Justin Bieber was natural with his millions of followers explaining the condition he had and how it prevented him from continuing with his concerts, after many of his fans would have been upset with the cancellation of last minute of their concerts.

As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face… So for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my upcoming shows, obviously I’m not physically capable of doing them, “explained the singer.

Now we just have to wait and see what the fate of their concerts holds, as it seems that this tour has had quite a few casualties due to its cancellations.