Hailey Bieber spoke of her moment of terror when suffering symptoms similar to a stroke

haley bieber She was hospitalized on Thursday as an emergency when she presented mobility problems, linked to the functioning of the brain.

depending on the medium TMZwho reported what happened, the doctors who treated her suspect that the cause of her condition is due to covid-19, this because a few weeks ago she was infected, along with her husband Justin Bieber, who had to cancel his scheduled concerts in Las Vegas.

The model shared her current state of health through her social networks, recounting what happened:

“Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to the hospital.”narrated.

and continued “They found out that I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed by itself and I fully recovered within a few hours.” He explained making it clear that he is already recovered from his state of health.

However, despite the good news of his quick recovery, he said that it was one of the most terrifying moments of his life: “Even though it was definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing fine.” wrote.

Finally, she thanked the medical staff who treated her “And I am so thankful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.” he claimed the celebrity

Check out Hailey Bieber’s statement