Hailey Bieber sued because of her brand name!

Hailey Bieber is tired! While she is going through a difficult time with her husband Justin Bieber, here she is being sued because of the name of her brand… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Hailey Bieber is going through a rough patch

Hailey Bieber has been going through very difficult times for a few months. She faces the disease with her husband Justin Bieber. It all started when she became unwell last March.

Very quickly, she was therefore hospitalized, because she was the victim of stroke-like symptoms. She had a small blood clot lodged in her brain. She then confesses: “They found out I had grade 5 PFO.”

“The highest rank one can have. Mine was quite large. What happens is that the heart filters the blood clot back to the lungs. The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I had a mini-stroke.

Subsequently, her husband fell ill. He has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is then a disease which paralyzes his face.

The singer therefore spoke about it on his Instagram account: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face.. So there’s a complete paralysis on this side of my face”.

But to date, Justin Bieber is gradually recovering. He can count on the unfailing support of Hailey Bieber. A source therefore confided to our colleagues from People:

“Between Hailey’s health crisis at the start of the year and now, it’s been a lot for them. Hailey is also very worried. Just as Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she does the same for him. »

Problems with the law

But while Hailey Bieber and her husband suffer, they discover new pitfalls. Indeed, the pretty model is sued for the use of the name of her new cosmetics brand.

Indeed, the influencer chose to use her middle name, Rhode, to baptize her skincare line. But this brand already exists in New York.

It was founded in 2014 by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. The company created clothes that were very successful. Beyoncé or Lupita Nyong’o have worn them.

Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers therefore intend to go to trial to force Hailey Bieber to change her brand name. They are also asking for reimbursement of their legal costs as stipulated in the legal documents.

“Nine years ago, we left our jobs to found Rhode in our apartment, creating a fashion company from scratch. We spent years working for our company.”

“We had to file a complaint against Hailey Bieber. We didn’t want to file this complaint, but we had to in order to protect our case. »

Hope thatthey reach an amicable agreement !