Hailey Bieber sued by two designers

This company, founded in 2013, bears the name of… Rhode and its creators, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, believe that the launch of Hailey’s line may confuse consumers. According to the two women, this situation has already started to have negative effects on their business. They claim Instagram promised them they could use the @rhode account, before changing their minds and giving it to the model recently victim of a blood clot in the brain .

“We have real concerns for the future. We have sweat blood and water for this brand for years. It is disappointing to see that an entrepreneur, of whom we have long been fans, is trying to break up what we have built,” write Khatau and Vickers, in their complaint. They therefore ask the court for a preliminary injunction to prevent Hailey from using the name Rhode. They also want Justin Bieber’s wife to change the name of her line. In a statement sent to “ People,” she further state that she had tried to buy the rights to the name of their company four years ago, but had refused.