Hailey Bieber swears by this 8€ French cream to have perfect skin

Like everyone else, Hailey Bieber also encounters inconveniences concerning her skin… On June 27, the model confided in a story about her skin by showing herself without makeup. Through this sharing, she unveiled the list of products she uses and there is one that you see in all French pharmacies…

Hailey Bieber goes bare skin on Instagram

The 45 million subscribers of Justin Bieber’s wife were able to discover the natural top on Instagram… An opportunity for the model to confide in the skin problems she is currently encountering: “This last week, my skin was a bit angry and irritated, due to several factors: stress, travel, lack of sleep, premenstrual syndrome, testing a new product“, this is the caption she wrote to illustrate a selfie taken up close to show the imperfections. And like a true skincare enthusiast, the creator of the skincare brand Rhodes listed what helps her regain healthy skin.

Hailey Bieber uses Europe’s best-selling drugstore skincare

Hailey Bieber is second to none when it comes to talking about the best people to follow when it comes to Skincare. In her beauty advice to fight against the inconveniences she has been facing lately, we can find good anti-inflammatory solutions. “Usually when my skin gets like this I only use products that help calm and heal it while keeping bacteria away. Here is what I use“ she continued in her suite of stories. To perfect her routine, which consists of two products from her own Rhode brand and a facial spray from the American brand Tower 28, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter also recommends Cicalfate+ protective restoring cream fromAvene. This product is only sold for only €8.30 in pharmacies…no wonder he also cracks the top because he is the best-selling pharmacy treatment in Europe.

Do you also have it in your bathroom?

Read also :

Justin Bieber sick: Hailey Bieber gives news of her darling

Donut glazed skin: what is this skincare trend of 2022 acclaimed by Hailey Bieber, to have a glowing complexion?