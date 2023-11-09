Hailey Bieber takes a tour of her husband Justin Bieber’s lavish kitchen inside her $20 million Beverly Hills mansion featuring one-of-a-kind pieces.





Hailey Bieber gives a tour of her luxurious kitchen on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old model posted a YouTube video where she showed off one of her ‘favorite rooms in the house’, located inside the $20 million Beverly Hills mansion she shares with husband Justin Bieber, 29 .

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about kitchen tours, so that’s what we’re going to do today,” the beauty said at the beginning of the video.

As part of the tour she showed off two artworks in gold frames, which she revealed were created by her Canadian hitmaker husband. One contained the phrase ‘Got Milk’ while the other read ‘The Kitchen’.

‘I like the story behind these, because they were in another part of the house, they were plain, there was no writing on them. And then my husband decided to work his magic on them, which I thought was really funny,’ she explained.

‘They have been living there ever since,’ he said proudly.

Hailey explained that she personally oversaw the design of the kitchen.

‘I was deeply involved from top to bottom in the design of the house in general, but even more so with the kitchen, because the kitchen is a place where you spend a lot of time,’ she shared.

‘I entertain a lot in the kitchen, especially because it opens into our living space. So even on Super Bowl Sunday, we had a big Super Bowl party. He later added, ‘I love connecting with food, so I feel like we spend a lot of time in the kitchen.’

Hailey also shared several of her kitchen tools, including a $165 tea kettle, a $299 matcha machine, and a $199 cutting board.

While showcasing her home, Hailey wore a blue crop top that showed off her toned stomach, blue jeans and a large ‘B’ necklace as a nod to her last name.

She had a large filming camera in one hand and a coffee in the other, and she was documenting all the different features of her kitchen.

The star started by pointing to her stove and oven, calling it the area “where I cook.”

She then moved on to her highly organized spice rack, which featured visually aesthetically pleasing clear containers with labels.

However, she then pointed the camera at a rack that had not been arranged yet, and called it ‘disorganized’.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter then showed off her stainless steel pots and pans.

Hailey then turned to two black air fryers, revealing that she needed both of them for those times when she was cooking things that “wouldn’t fit in one.”

She went to show her crockpot.

After going through all the details, she displayed the dish in which she keeps her keys, sunglasses and lip products when she comes back home.

Continuing the tour, Hailey pointed out a window that overlooked the couple’s herb garden.

In true YouTuber style, Hailey admitted to having a coffee station with a Nespresso machine.

For his tea he also had a Fellowes Stagg EKG electric kettle, which cost $165, as well as a Kuzen matcha machine, which cost $299.

At her center marble kitchen island Hailey pointed to her HexClad cutting board, which retails for $199, as well as a magnetic knife holder.

Her kitchen island also had a large marble and gold sink.

Hailey moved on to tour her appliances, including the microwave, before briefly opening her refrigerator.

The refrigerator was filled with various beverages and water, as well as a container with a sticky note labeled ‘Fresh Watermelon’.

Inside her freezer were containers of Cosmic Bliss organic ice cream.

She also hinted that she might be ‘working on something’ with the brand.

Home: Justin and Hailey (seen in January) purchased their home in 2020, which features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a full-size tennis court, and a koi pond in the spacious residence.

The tour ended with Hailey explaining that she likes to “keep everything in its place” but isn’t averse to “a little bit of chaos.”

Justin and Hailey purchased their Beverly Hills home in August 2020, which has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a full-size tennis court, and a koi pond.

They then spent six months renovating the pad, remodeling the bathrooms and kitchen under the guidance of Zac Taylor Development, a company that has also worked with the likes of Kris Jenner and Adam Levine.

The mansion is spread over 2.5 acres in Beverly Park – an exclusive, gated subdivision of Beverly Hills.