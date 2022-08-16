Hailey Bieber talks about her marriage to Justin Bieber 4 years later!

In a recent interview for Elle magazine, Hailey Bieber confided in her years of marriage to Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and his wife are more united than ever. Four years after their marriage, Hailey Bieber made the decision to open her heart to the years spent alongside the singer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Justin Bieber in great shape

Many of you are still following the news about Hailey Bieber and her husband. And for good reason ! Since their meeting, the two lovebirds have not left each other.

Together for years, they have made the decision to face the difficulties of life together. So much so that the singer can always count on the support of his wife. Whatever the circumstances.

Lately, the interpreter of the title “Peaches” was also in great need of a shoulder to lean on. The reason ? Hailey Bieber’s husband recently announced that he has a rare disease.

” Hello everyone. I wanted to let you know what is happening to me right now. As you can see from my face I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt” he explained through a worrying post.

And to add: “It’s a virus that attacks nerves in my ear, causing facial paralysis. You can see that eye is not blinking, I can only smile on one side of the face”.

In order to regain strength, the husband of Hailey Bieber took a radical decision. “It is with a heavy heart that we have to make this announcement about the Justice Tour.”

In shock, many fans reacted. Fortunately, the artist is now much better. And the least we can say is that his darling took care of him during the most difficult times. MCE TV tells you more about Hollywood’s hottest couple.

Hailey Bieber more in love than ever

So you will understand, Justin and Hailey Bieber are complementary. And after 4 years of marriage, everything seems to be going for the best within their relationship.

Recently interviewed by Elle magazine, the pretty blonde confided in the years spent alongside the singer. According to him, Justin is “always the person to whom [elle veut se] rush”.

“I can very well leave somewhere and go to work, but I always look forward to coming back to him. And I feel like it’s because of the efforts that have been made on both sides. In the end, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work,” added Hailey Bieber.

And to continue as follows: “And then I know that finally, when the children arrive, it will be a whole other organization to figure out how to make it work. »

Eh yes ! Justin Bieber and his wife are well and truly happy. To the chagrin of Internet users who strive to say that the young man is still in love with his ex.

For the moment, the two lovebirds prefer to wait before starting a family. But the arrival of a new member within the clan should not delay. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Hailey Bieber still seems to have looking forward to becoming a mother.