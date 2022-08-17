Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Talks Babies With Justin Bieber, Marriage Evolution Amid Health Issues

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber has been happily married to pop star Justin Bieber for nearly four years, but admits marriage is a challenge.

The ‘Rhode’ creator, who was just 21 when she married the ‘Yummy’ singer, opens up about the trials and tribulations they face, in a cover for Harper’s BAZAAR’s September ICONS issue .

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the health issues she and husband Justin Bieber have been dealing with over the past year.
(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

JUSTIN BIEBER ADDRESSES HAILEY BALDWIN’S ‘REALLY SCARY’ MEDICAL EMERGENCY

She told the magazine: “I just think life changes all the time…I think a perfect example of that is that over the last six months we’ve both been through some very serious health issues. You gotta figure out how to handle this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’”

The 25-year-old is referring to her husband who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year which left his face partially paralyzed. Hailey also had her own health scare, a small blood clot in her brain months earlier which affected her ability to speak.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about how her relationship with Justin will inevitably change once they have kids.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about how her relationship with Justin will inevitably change once they have kids.
(Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue)

Hailey also talked about children and their impact on marriage. She said: “I know that eventually when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be a whole other boating season for this to work.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hailey Bieber shared that Justin is the person she always wants to be "to run towards."

Hailey Bieber has shared that Justin is the person she always wants to “rush to”.
(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Despite the madness of the past year, Hailey says she and Justin have worked to make their relationship thrive.

“He’s always the person I want to rush to,” she explained. “I could fly somewhere and go to work, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out. And I feel like it’s because of the efforts that have been made on both sides.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston would go back on vacation… Hailey Bieber is still so in love with Justin…

18 seconds ago

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: what happened on the violent family flight that led to the scandalous divorce

6 mins ago

Chanel: could it be the voice of Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’? | Film and Television

12 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: the “real reason” for her breakup with Pete Davidson revealed

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button