Hailey Bieber Talks Babies With Justin Bieber, Marriage Evolution Amid Health Issues

Hailey Bieber has been happily married to pop star Justin Bieber for nearly four years, but admits marriage is a challenge.

The ‘Rhode’ creator, who was just 21 when she married the ‘Yummy’ singer, opens up about the trials and tribulations they face, in a cover for Harper’s BAZAAR’s September ICONS issue .

She told the magazine: “I just think life changes all the time…I think a perfect example of that is that over the last six months we’ve both been through some very serious health issues. You gotta figure out how to handle this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’”

The 25-year-old is referring to her husband who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year which left his face partially paralyzed. Hailey also had her own health scare, a small blood clot in her brain months earlier which affected her ability to speak.

Hailey also talked about children and their impact on marriage. She said: “I know that eventually when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be a whole other boating season for this to work.”

Despite the madness of the past year, Hailey says she and Justin have worked to make their relationship thrive.

“He’s always the person I want to rush to,” she explained. “I could fly somewhere and go to work, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out. And I feel like it’s because of the efforts that have been made on both sides.”

