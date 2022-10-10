Hailey Bieber tells the “only truth” about her marriage and Selena Gomez

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison

We have been listening to different theories for years about what happened to Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and, because none of the three had spoken on this subject, there were many who drew their own conclusions assuming that Hailey “stole” Selena’s boyfriend, thus generating a great rivalry between the two artists. But now the model has spoken for the first time on Alexandra Cooper’s popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ about this matter. settling all kinds of rivalries between her and Selena and making it clear that it is not in her character to “ruin someone else’s relationship”.

Selena and Justin’s relationship ended in March 2018 and that same year, just 4 months later, Hailey and the singer got engaged. But what really happened? The time has come to hear “the only truth” in which the model is honest and confesses that Selena does not owe her anything.

“When he – Justin – and I started seeing each other, he was never in a relationship. Never, at any time. It’s not in my character to ruin another person’s relationship and I would never do such a thing. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was,” Hailey confesses when Alexandra asks if she was ever with Justin at the same time as Selena, making it clear that she never got in the middle of the relationship between the two singers because it was none of her business. , even though she and Justin had been friends since she was 18 years old.

“I think there are situations where you can go back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation… I have never talked about this and I understand the perception it can give from the outside, but it was a situation where I know that heor it was better for them to close that door. They weren’t together at the time, but obviously they had a long history that has nothing to do with me and I respect it a lot. I know a chapter was closed and I think it’s the best thing that could have happened to him, leaving that behind, “says Hailey referring to that timeline in which she got engaged to the singer of ‘Baby’ and people kept seeing it spend time with Selena.

But in addition to telling the truth about what happened when they started dating, Hailey also talked about his relationship with Selena ensuring that there is no type of rivalry between the two and that both have talked about this matter, even after marrying Justin.

“She -Selena- owes me nothing. Neither deserves anything from the other, except respect. I respect her a lot and personally there is no drama.. Everything is respect and love and all the people around us know what happened and we are fine, “concludes the model.