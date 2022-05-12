Hailey Bieber to Selena Gomez Fans: ‘Leave Me Alone’

In March 2018, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber decided once again to break up. Three months after their breakup, the Canadian singer announces that he will marry model Hailey Baldwin. In September 2018, they married civilly and then organized a big ceremony the following year. This is a shock for fans of the couple nicknamed “Jelena”. For them, the culprit is undoubtedly Hailey Bieber. They then embark on a fierce fight against the latter. In particular, they will try to prove with numerous videos of the couple that the singer does not love her, or quite simply set her on fire on social networks as soon as they judge that she is copying Selena Gomez. In September 2021, during the Met Gala, the fans of the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” go even further and decide to chant the name of Selena Gomez when the couple arrives on the red carpet. A situation that Hailey Bieber has more and more difficult to manage over time. This Tuesday, April 12, after yet another attack under one of her publications, she decided to speak on her TikTok account.

“Go take your hate somewhere else”

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post

The young woman therefore asked that the relentlessness she suffered on a daily basis cease immediately: “Leave me alone now. I mind my business. I don’t do anything wrong. I’m not saying anything bad. Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it is time to let me live in peace. I beg you. This is my only request. Go take your hate somewhere else. “If Hailey Bieber remains quite evasive, there is no doubt that this message is for fans of the singer. The video comes weeks after a new twist on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made the rounds in the tabloids. Indeed, several sources told the site “Deux Moi” that the interpreter of “Peaches” sent flowers to the actress at the end of February, on the occasion of the SAG Awards. A news that has revived the hope of a return of the couple “Jelena” for the fans.