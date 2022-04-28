Hailey Bieber underwent surgery for a hole in her heart after suffering a stroke

haley bieber underwent heart surgery after suffering a stroke last month.

The supermodel, 25, revealed that he recently had a patent foramen ovale procedure to repair a hole in the chambers of his heart.

“It has gone very well… I am recovering very well, very quickly,” he shared in a YouTube video, titled “telling my story.”

After being rushed to a Palm Springs, California-area hospital last month with stroke-like symptoms, Justin Bieber’s wife discovered that he had a blood clot that traveled to his brain and caused a Transient Ischemic Attack (AIT).

However, doctors couldn’t figure out how the blood clot ended up there. That is how she went to the UCLA medical center, where they did more in-depth tests and discovered the condition.

“Normally at birth it closes on its own (foramen ovale),” he added, noting that his did not close.

“They discovered that it had a grade five (of opening), which is the highest grade you can have. Mine was pretty big. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungs and they absorb it because they are very large and can withstand it.

He explained that the blood clot escaped through the hole in the heart and traveled to the brain., what explains his micro infarction.

Hailey added that she was “grateful that he was found”, and her doctors performed a procedure using “a button”. to close the flap in the heart.

“I am so relieved that I can move on from this very scary situation and live my life,” she said.

Justin, 28, previously opened up about how he experienced his partner’s health problem.

“It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know, for a fact, that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing,” the “Peaches” singer said during a concert in Denver, which he later posted on Instagram.

