Hailey Bieber underwent surgery for a hole in her heart after suffering a stroke

The model haley bieber underwent heart surgery after suffering a stroke last month.

Through a video on the social network Youtuberevealed that he had a patent foramen ovale procedure to repair a hole in the chambers of his heart.

“It has gone very well… I am recovering very well, very quickly,” he shared in the clip he titled “Telling my story.”

She said that last March she was rushed to a hospital in the Palm Springs, California area with symptoms of a stroke and at that time it was discovered that she had a blood clot that traveled to her brain and this caused a Transient ischemic attack (AIT).

There the doctors could not find the reason why the clot reached his brain and that is how he arrived at the UCLA medical center, where they did more in-depth tests and discovered what he suffered from.

“Normally at birth it closes on its own (foramen ovale),” explained the wife of singer Justin Bieber.

“They discovered that it had a grade five (of opening), which is the highest grade you can have. Mine was pretty big. What usually happens is that the heart filters the blood clot to the lungs and they absorb it because they are so big and can take it,” she added.

As revealed, the blood clot escaped through the hole in the heart and traveled to the brain, causing the stroke.

The model said she was “grateful they found him.”

He explained that his doctors performed a process in which they use “a button” to close the flap in the heart.

