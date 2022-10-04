Entertainment

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

While haley bieber dined in West Hollywood, Vanessa Hudgens I was attending the Versace mega show in Milan. Nothing could unite them at that time, except for a special garment that few have dared to wear: the micro mini skirts.

Miu miu was the first brand to show the return of the micro mini skirts in September 2021. A year later and in different places, we see two stars stepping strong with this striking piece. It will be haley bieber Y Vanessa Hudgens Are you anticipating the return of these skirts?

