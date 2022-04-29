Hailey Bieber victim of a stroke: Justin Bieber’s darling tells the nightmare

On March 10, 2022, the news broke thatHailey bieber25 years old was hospitalized because she was suffering from “symptoms similar to those of a stroke”.



Q What happened?



Her voice broken, she says: as she shared “a normal moment and a normal conversation” with her husband over breakfast, she felt a strange sensation run through her arm to her fingertips. justin bieberthen asked her if she was okay, then a second time, with no response.

She couldn’t speak anymore! The couple quickly realized thatHailey bieber appeared to be having a stroke and immediately contacted paramedics. When they arrived, although conscious, the young woman was not able to form a sentence. Hailey bieberdescribes this moment as the scariest of his life. ” What is going on ? », “Why does this happen? », “Will I keep the after-effects? », here is what came to mind at the moment T. She insists, “there were so many things going through my head”, she confides.



The symptoms quickly disappeared, but the young woman was still admitted to the hospital. She explains that she then underwent a series of tests which revealed that a small blood clot had lodged in her brain, a mini-stroke called AIT (transient ischemic attack) or temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain.



The cause was later determined by the medical team: she had a POF grade 5, a small hole between the two chambers of the heart. “What usually happens is that the heart filters the clot to the lungs, which take care of it because they are very large,” she explains. She adds, “What happened with me is that my blood clot escaped through that hole in my heart and traveled to my brain. That’s why I got a TIA. »



Justin’s wife bieberhad to resort to an intervention to insert a “small button that closes the flap in the heart”, which “went very well” and from which she is recovering well. Despite the strong anxiety that this traumatic event aroused in Hailey biebershe says she feels good.