Hailey Bieber wears black lingerie with transparent dress in Los Angeles

haley bieber showed off her beauty and unreal figure during the recent celebration held by Tiffany & Co Lock at the Sunset Tower Hotel in The Angels.

And it is that she arrived at the place dressed in an elegant, but revealing dress of Saint Laurent that exposed her black lingerie, as well as her small waist and kilometric legs.

dressed a black transparent maxi dress, with high neck and long sleeves. Under the garment, she wore a bra with thin straps and high-waisted briefs.

She added a pair of black strappy sandals, gold bracelets, diamonds silver, matching earrings and a necklace with a green stone. She wore her nails painted in a deep red.

Her light brown hair with blonde highlights was styled in straight locks parted in the middle.

Photo: The Grosby Group

haley bieber posed at the event with Gal Gadot and Kim Kardashian; the latter was friendly and empathic with Hailey after her ex, KanyeWest, attacked her and made fun of the nose job she allegedly underwent. Following West’s comments, Justin Bieber decided to end their friendship.

Anthony Vaccarello, artist and creative of Saint Laurent shared photos of Kim and Hailey posing by a pool, and others in which Bieber poses on the red carpet smiling and carefree.

Other high-profile stars who attended the party included Alexandra DaddarioKris Jenner, Halsey, Zoe Kravitz and Miranda Kerr.

After the party ended, Hailey left the hotel to head home alone. Justin did not accompany her and instead, was seen going for a walk with Shawn Mendez in Beverly Hills.

The recent public appearance of the 25-year-old model comes after an interview with TheWall Street about winning the rights to her beauty brand Rhode and the way he runs his lucrative businesses, including his program Who is in my bathroom?

A few months ago she was sued for using her middle name Rhode as a registered trademark. After a lengthy legal battle, Hailey won the right to use the name despite requests from another New York Fashion Brand, with branches and offices in Los Angeles, also called Rhode.

As for his show, he said he decided to open it up on YouTube so he “can control the content” and make it his own with each episode.

“I think sometimes what happens is when there are too many people involved and you have too many voices telling you that you should do this or we want you to do it this way, you start to feel like it doesn’t belong to you, and I really wanted to own it.”

MA