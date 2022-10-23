Hailey Bieber wears crop top with Justin as they hold hands on date – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

justin bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like the perfect couple during their two outings in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22. Stepping out for errands earlier in the day, Hailey stunned in her casual ensemble of a white crop top and matching sweatshirts alongside her handsome hubby. Later, while enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood, the cover girl donned another crop top, this time adding a pair of faded denim. Justin, meanwhile, wore two different hoodies for excursions, holding hands with his gorgeous wife on the latter.

The night before, the superstar couple appeared ready to party for the spooky season with Kendall Jenner, as the terrific-looking trio were spotted arriving at doja cat big 27th anniversary party! BFFs Hailey and Kendall looked like they were attending the sexiest funeral ever in their black lingerie and lace veil set, while Justin kept it mysterious and dashing in her mask and cape for dark eyes!

Doja’s party comes a week after Justin and Hailey showed solidarity following by Kanye West Hailey’s recent online attack, after the model publicly defended vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. The pair enjoyed a sushi dinner together and in what appeared to be an incendiary clothing rebuke, the “Sorry” singer rocked a hoodie with the message “racism is wrong.”

The romantic outing came as Justin’s longtime friendship with Kanye appears to be crumbling after the “Famous” rapper’s controversial antics. Not only did Kanye slam his own ex Kim Kardashian on his parenthood, blast Khloe Kardashian after defending Kim and dragging people like Gigi Hadid Following the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after posting anti-Semitic messages. During one of the social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling it “the Hailey Baldloose nose job.”

“It was such a low blow to go after Hailey when she had done nothing wrong,” source says EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “Justin is torn whether or not to respond to Kanye’s insults. Everyone around him in his camp advises against it. They all think answering would only add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now to be caught up in this drama. It went from drama years ago.

Maybe Justin took his side’s advice a bit and instead opted for a subtle response to Kanye’s insults by wearing the “racism is wrong” hoodie. According to the insider, the singer also knows he doesn’t need to answer for Hailey’s sake because she’s a tough candidate. “Justin knows that Hailey is his own wife and can talk about anything she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She has her own opinions separate from Justin’s. But he won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Hailey.