Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, released after being hospitalized for a brain condition

The model haley bieber She was hospitalized with a brain condition that doctors believe may be related to Covid-19, according to the TMZ portal.

“We were told that Hailey was admitted to a Palm Springs area hospital a few days ago after experiencing a ‘medical emergency.’ They told us that it affected the way she moved, and the symptoms are typical of much older people, ”was the report of a source consulted by the website.

Hailey is 25 years old, she is an American model, businesswoman and presenter, as well as the niece of alec baldwin and wife of Justin Bieber.

Yesterday, following the TMZ reports, Hailey herself came out to share what happened to her.

“Thursday morning, I was sitting having my breakfast with my husband when I started to feel stroke symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found that I had a small blood clot, but my body got over it and I fully recovered within hours.

“Although it was one of the most horrible moments that I have ever experienced, I am now home and well, I am very grateful for the wonderful doctors and nurses who took care of me,” the model explained.

Informants from the hospital shared that Hailey will continue to be reviewed and with open studies to determine her discomfort.

“Our sources say that the doctors have carried out a series of tests and are looking to see if the symptoms involve Covid..

“As we reported, Justin contracted Covid a few weeks ago and has since recovered. As you know, Justin had to postpone his concert in Las Vegas after contracting the virus,” the site noted.

