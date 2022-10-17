Hailey Bieber’s cut-out dress that everyone is talking about (and its low cost clones)

That haley bieber it’s a style icon Today it is an indisputable fact. The model has positioned herself as a style reference for the new generations Thanks to the aesthetic athleisure that looks in his day, opting for comfortable garments with a sporty aesthetic -very similar to Lady Di– thanks to college sweatshirtsparachute pants and many pieces oversizedwhich fit perfectly with the urban stream who prefer the youths -Well, let’s remember that she is 25 years old-. But, on the other hand, the American bring out your most sensual side on red carpetsthanks to Super tight dresses with heart-stopping necklines on the back and opening details. For this reason, each look that he takes in the images of his social networks or in the different events he attends is praised by many.

The most recent test? The latest styling that has worn for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, a cultural institution in Los Angeles that was celebrating its first anniversary. This gala was attended by many familiar faces of hollywood -Among them Alexa Demie, Julia Roberts, Olivia Wilde or Alexandra Daddario-, and some of them received honorary awards. But there were also other celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomezwho starred in the moment of the gala: several photos together -even hugging- demonstrating mutual respect and admiration and putting an end to the rumor that they got along badly because Hailey Bieber is the current wife of Justin Bieber, Selena’s ex. In addition to these snapshots that are going around the world, the model is also being praised for the spectacular dress what do I bring: fitted with a cut-out detail. We tell you all the details below.