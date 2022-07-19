Hailey Bieber’s nail style that is viral on networks and everyone wants to do it – Revista Para Ti

The model imposed the “glazed donut nails” since she wore them at the Met Gala in May.

In recent days, the nail style of haley bieber went viral on social networks, and more and more people are adopting it, as can be seen on Instagram Y TikTok.

The model captivated with her mirror effect nails on the met gala this year, a trend that is not new but has returned with force. In addition, she was dubbed as the skincare routine of the wife of Justin Bieber, “glazed donut” (glazed donut).

Hailey Bieber’s mirror effect nails

What does the glazed donut nails? It is a somewhat transparent white base that is completed with another rather iridescent enamel with a glossy finish. A more natural and minimalist design that looks super good.

Hailey Bieber’s nails that are viral

Other celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens Y sydney sweeney from “Euphoria” also joined this style, and the networks were filled with tutorials to imitate it.

In Argentina, it was Dadatina -the renowned skin care influencer- who recreated the trend that Hailey promoted and caused a furor.

Dadatina recreated Hailey Bieber’s nail style