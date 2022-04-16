Hailey Bieber’s plea to Selena Gomez fans: “It’s time to leave me alone”

haley baldwin (25), current wife of Justin Bieber (28), who knew how to be a couple Selena Gomez (29), he got angry with the singer’s fans and made a harsh demonstration on his social networks, as a result of the usual criticism he faces from her marriage to the young artist.

Through your account tik tokthe model uploaded a clip in which she was seen looking seriously at the camera and where she asked for mercy for the comments of the famous haters. “Leave me alone. At this point, I’m doing my thing, do nothing and say nothing. I’m minding my own business.”started.

Hailey Bieber got tired of the criticism and turned to the followers of Selena Gómez

Meanwhile, the young woman hinted that her annoyance was caused by the composer’s followers. “Enough time has passed, it’s time to leave me alone. I beg you”he expressed.

With the notable fatigue generated by criticism of his person, from his physical changes to how is your relationship with the singer, the celebrity sentenced: “Really, that is my only request. Be miserable elsewhere, please.”

Between estrangements and reconciliations, Selena and Justin lived in a relationship for eight years. Their love began in 2010, when they met through a date moderated by his representative and her mother. However, over time, the couple accumulated arguments and differences that ended up propitiating the end of its history, in the year 2018when they finally parted ways.

Although both went ahead and bet again on love, The confirmation of the courtship between Hailey and Justin generated the anger of Selena’s fans, who from that moment launched their hatred towards the young woman through social networks. A feeling that remains to this day.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were dating from 2010 to 2018 AFP – File

This situation was highlighted bieber on several occasions. In 2020, for example, she responded to a fan who messaged her on an Instagram post. “You’re not in love with Hailey, you just married her to piss off your ex.” said the comment posted on a photo of the artist. The Canadian, for his part, defended his wife with a long story in which he made it clear that he was also tired of the hate messages. “The fact that you have a profile dedicated to insulting my wife and me is totally absurd,” he began.

“Why would I dedicate my entire life to someone, even in marriage, to piss off my ex? I loved and still love Selena very much, she will always have a place in my heart.. But I am madly in love with my wife, which is the best thing that happened to me, ”she assured.

The pop icon then concluded, “To all the people who are immature and sick, who keep sending Hailey hurtful messages saying things like ‘he always comes back with Selena’ either ‘Selena is better for him’ They have no idea about my life and what is good for me. Hailey is my wife.”

The photo that aroused the criticism of the Internet user and Bieber’s response in defense of her husband instagram capture

On another occasion, the interpreter of “Yummy” came out again in defense of the actor’s daughter Stephen Baldwin in an Instagram live, in which a user wrote to them: “Selena is better. Let’s all go after her.”

After viewing the comment, he replied, “This sad message from a human being encourages people to literally chase my wife telling her that my previous relationship was better and so on.”

“It is extremely difficult to choose the right path when I see people like this trying to bring people together to bullying the person I love the most in this world. It’s not good,” he said.

However, this time it was Hailey who let her frustration out and expressed his discomfort at the haters. For their part, neither Justin nor Selena provided statements in their respective accounts.